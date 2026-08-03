Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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03.08.2026 19:29:10
Is Eli Lilly Stock Running out of Steam?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is an iconic company in the healthcare sector, with a robust, diverse business that enables it to continue adapting and growing. The craze around its GLP-1 drugs has unlocked the latest wave of growth for the business, propelling it to new heights.But has the healthcare stock gotten too rich and too expensive to still be a good buy at its current valuation? It has generated incredible returns in recent years, and it trades at 40 times earnings; it isn't cheap. Has it run out of steam, or is the premium for this top growth stock justifiable?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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