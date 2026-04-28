Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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29.04.2026 00:15:00
Is Eli Lilly Stock Undervalued at $870? 1 Top Wall Street Analyst Thinks So
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has established itself as the leader in the weight-loss drug market. Since this area is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, the company's outlook seems bright. However, some investors are skeptical about the drugmaker's ability to generate superior returns over the next five years. The bears will point to Eli Lilly's valuation: the company trades at 25.7x forward earnings, well above the 17x average for healthcare stocks.Even at current levels -- and with its shares changing hands for about $870 apiece -- some people think Eli Lilly remains undervalued. Let's look at what a Wall Street analyst recently said on the topic and what it means for investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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