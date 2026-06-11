Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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11.06.2026 20:45:00
Is Elon Musk About to Become the World's First Trillionaire?
All eyes are on the market as SpaceX makes its debut. Shares have been priced at $135, and the stock offering, with 555,555,555 shares available, will raise $75 billion for the company. This offering is only about 5% of the company's total worth, though, and once it goes public, it's expected to be valued at $1.8 trillion.The IPO is oversubscribed, which means that many more people want to take part in the IPO than there are shares available. The implication of that is that the price might skyrocket out of the gate, and each share may rise to well above the $135 offer price. CNBC's Jim Cramer has theorized that the company could surpass $5 trillion on the first day of trading.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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