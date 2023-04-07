|
07.04.2023 12:01:00
Is Elon Musk At Odds With Cathie Wood Over This Artificial Intelligence Issue?
Elon Musk is the CEO of global electric vehicle powerhouse Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Over the years, the company has received an incredible amount of support from investors, who have routinely paid a premium price for its shares.But perhaps no single investor is as vocally optimistic about Tesla's potential as Cathie Wood, who runs Ark Investment Management. In fact, Tesla is the largest holding in the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) and the firm currently has a $1,533 price target on Tesla stock. That's the highest Tesla target price on Wall Street and represents a 696% upside from where the stock trades today. Cathie Wood rarely disagrees with Elon Musk's vision for the company, but an ongoing debate about the potential risks of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) could divide them. Musk has been actively voicing his concerns about rushing into the new technology too fast. Meanwhile, Ark Invest just released a set of blockbuster financial projections for the AI industry that rely upon it moving full steam ahead.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
