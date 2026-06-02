Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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02.06.2026 11:07:00
Is Elon Musk Selling 'Hopium' With the $1.8 Trillion SpaceX IPO?
The launch countdown is on for SpaceX.Elon Musk's space technology company appears to be preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) on June 12, 2026. Reports swirled for weeks that SpaceX could target a valuation of $2 trillion. Recently, though, the company trimmed the figure to around $1.8 trillion.This number will still make SpaceX the eighth-largest U.S. company by market cap (knocking Musk-led Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) down a spot). It will also become the largest industrial company based on market cap.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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