Energy Transfer Aktie
WKN DE: A2ALSM / ISIN: US29278E1038
|
11.01.2026 15:20:00
Is Energy Transfer Stock a Buy Now?
Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a very attractive 7.9% distribution yield. For comparison, the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is only offering a yield of 1.1%, and the average energy stock's yield is 3.3%. But before you run out and buy this high-yield business right now, there are a few facts you need to know.Energy Transfer's core business is moving oil and natural gas. Its portfolio of pipeline, transportation, processing, and storage assets is vital to the energy sector's proper operation. Essentially, Energy Transfer helps to connect the upstream (energy production) to the downstream (chemicals and refining) and to the rest of the world.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Energy Transfer Corp LP Partnership Interest When Issued
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.