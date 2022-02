Is Enphase Energy Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Erratic financial results are among the top reasons keeping investors away from solar stocks. However, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) seems to be bucking the trend by delivering consistently strong performance. Let's discuss if Enphase can continue to beat the competition and grow in the long run.Enphase Energy's fourth-quarter results, reported on Feb. 8, showed that revenue for the quarter grew 56% year over year to $413 million. The increase was driven by higher demand for the company's key offerings, microinverters and batteries.And Enphase generated a healthy non-GAAP gross margin of 40.2% for the fourth quarter, unchanged from the year-ago quarter. The company's GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 39.6%. Continue reading