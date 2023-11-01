|
01.11.2023 12:45:00
Is Enphase Energy Stock a Buy?
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) has had a rough few weeks, capped off by an earnings report last week that left a lot to be desired. Not only were third-quarter results relatively weak, but management now expects a huge drop in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.A recovery could be on the horizon for the maker of solar power and energy storage systems, but it isn't likely to take shape until mid-2024 at the earliest. And once it does, it's not clear whether Enphase will maintain the market share and margins investors have grown accustomed to. So is this a low for the market, or is the stock going to continue to drop?Before getting into the operating trends, I want to put Enphase's current $10.8 billion market cap into context. We don't want to compare it to what this company's valuation was previously but rather to other leading companies in the industry like SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG), Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN), and SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR). You can see that Enphase is worth more than all of them combined.
