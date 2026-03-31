Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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31.03.2026 20:56:15
Is E*Trade About to Cut Robinhood and SoFi Out of the SpaceX IPO?
If a recent Reuters article published on Monday is to be believed, investors who use the Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) and SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) brokerage platforms have the right to be angry.Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to issue its IPO prospectus either this week or next, and the company is projected to raise a whopping $75 billion in its upcoming public market debut. In a show of appreciation for retail investors' affinity for Tesla, it has been reported that about 30% of that $75 billion in SpaceX stock will be issued to retail investors.Traditionally, only institutional investors at major mutual funds, hedge funds, and high-net-worth family offices could purchase a newly public company at its IPO price. Often, a newly issued stock rises significantly on its first day of trading, leaving retail investors scrambling to buy more expensive shares. So, allocating 30% of the IPO to retail investors to level that playing field would be a big deal.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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30.03.26
|Tesla-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht Robotaxi-Sparte vor dem Durchbruch (finanzen.at)
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27.03.26
|Tesla-Aktie wird zum Roboter-Riesen: Musk gibt Startschuss für Optimus-Serie (finanzen.at)
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27.03.26
|Tesla-Aktie tiefer: Staatsanwaltschaft sieht kein Anhaltspunkt für Anschuldigung gegen IG Metall (dpa-AFX)
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27.03.26
|ROUNDUP 2/Ermittler: Kein Beleg für Tesla-Vorwurf gegen IG Metall (dpa-AFX)
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27.03.26
|ROUNDUP/Ermittler: Kein Beleg für Tesla-Vorwurf gegen IG Metall (dpa-AFX)
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26.03.26
|Tesla gegen Gewerkschafter: Behörden finden offenbar keine Aufnahme auf beschlagnahmtem Laptop (Spiegel Online)
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25.03.26
|Tesla-Aktie im Visier: Wie UBTECH zum gefährlichsten Optimus-Jäger werden könnte (finanzen.at)
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25.03.26
|ROUNDUP 2: IG Metall geht gegen Tesla-Betriebsratswahl vor (dpa-AFX)