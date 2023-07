Is Etsy Secretly Turning Into an Artificial Intelligence Company?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the most tradeable stocks during the peak of the pandemic was Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), an e-commerce platform best known for its unique handmade goods. As the pandemic gave rise to an increased number of remote-work employees, people found themselves flocking to online platforms such as Etsy or Amazon to find everything to create their own work-from-home oasis. However, a number of factors have caused Etsy stock to cool down. Revenue growth has slowed compared to pandemic levels. On top of all that, the economy remains in an environment of rising interest rates, causing some investors to shy away from consumer discretionary businesses like Etsy.Despite these hurdles, I believe the stock presents an interesting buying opportunity. Here's why I am bullish and believe it looks like an attractive buy right now.Continue reading