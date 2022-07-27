|
27.07.2022 17:07:00
Is Etsy Stock a Buy?
Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) was a popular destination for shoppers at the onset of the pandemic. The company boasts millions of creative sellers who capitalized on the government's mandate to wear masks in public places. Sellers created unique ones that were a new way for consumers to express themselves during trying times. Plus, many buyers who bought masks also bought other products. Riding on this recent success, is Etsy stock a good buy for investors?To better grasp the magnitude of Etsy's popularity at the pandemic's onset, you can look at its revenue, which exploded by 111% in 2020 to $1.7 billion. In the five years prior, Etsy's revenue growth had not exceeded 40% in any one year. In 2021, Etsy built on its success to grow sales another 35% to reach $2.3 billion. Notably, the company owns no inventory listed for sale on the platform. Etsy brings together buyers and sellers and takes a percentage of each transaction.Continue reading
