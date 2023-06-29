|
29.06.2023 17:30:00
Is Etsy Stock a Buy? 3 Things Investors Should Know
Investors aren't thrilled about the short-term growth prospects for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock right now. The e-commerce specialist has been going through a painful growth hangover that has pressured sales and earnings. It is just barely adding buyers to the service, and its net profit margin is shrinking, too.These challenges add risks for investors considering buying the stock. But there are some good reasons to like Etsy today, too. Let's dive right in.Etsy's business is outperforming peers in a tough selling environment. After shedding buyers for four consecutive quarters, the company returned to growth in this key metric in early 2023.Continue reading
