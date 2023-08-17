|
17.08.2023 14:00:00
Is Etsy Stock a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Sell-Off?
Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 14% following the release of its latest earnings report. And the stock has continued to fall since then. This is even as the company has continued to grow, with its active buyer count climbing by 3% to more than 96 million. Why are investors so down on Etsy's stock, and does its lower valuation make it an attractive time to invest in the online marketplace?Earlier this month, Etsy reported its second-quarter earnings for the period ended June 30. Q2 sales of $628.9 million grew by 7.5% year over year. Its net income declined by 15% but that was largely a result of asset impairment charges, which added $68.1 million in expenses during the period that weren't there a year ago.Impairment charges are nonrecurring, so the good news is that Etsy's bottom line should be able to bounce back from the dip in earnings. The more important issue relates to the company's growth. The items on Etsy's marketplace are generally more expensive than what users will find on eBay, particularly as Etsy's focus is on quality, handmade products. And while the company's growth was strong during the early stages of the pandemic, things have slowed down -- drastically.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Etsy Incmehr Nachrichten
|
15.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert Etsy-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Etsy-Investment verloren (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert Etsy-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Etsy verloren (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Etsy-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Etsy verdient (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.23
|S&P 500-Papier Etsy-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Etsy-Investment eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.23
|Etsy Shrinks Its House of Brands by Dumping Elo7 (MotleyFool)
|
17.07.23
|Is Etsy Secretly Turning Into an Artificial Intelligence Company? (MotleyFool)
|
16.07.23
|Best Growth Stocks to Buy: Shopify vs. Etsy (MotleyFool)
|
14.07.23
|Why Etsy Stock Jumped This Week (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Etsy Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Etsy Inc
|69,83
|1,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel leichter. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.