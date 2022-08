Is Etsy Stock a Buy after Q2 Earnings?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors were worried heading into the second-quarter earnings update from Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), but it turns out those concerns were overblown.Sure, the e-commerce platform posted a rare sales decline compared to soaring results a year ago. And management cautioned about a wide range of potential growth paths through the rest of 2022. But Etsy is still attracting new buyers and finding ways to raise the fees it charges sellers. These factors imply solid profitability through this volatile fiscal year.Let's dive in and see if this stock is a buy based on the latest earnings.Continue reading