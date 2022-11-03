|
03.11.2022 13:57:32
Is Etsy Stock a Buy or Sell After Earnings?
Shares craftsy e-commerce specialist Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) are down more than 60% from the high, but its third quarter earnings report looks to have given investors a little bit of hope. But is that hope because of a great quarter, or just beating low expectations. Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall take a closer look at the results, and the bigger picture in the video below. *Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Nov. 2, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 3, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
