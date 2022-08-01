|
01.08.2022 16:23:00
Is Etsy Stock Still on Track for Monster Growth?
Online marketplace for craft and vintage goods Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) just reported a not-as-bad-as-expected second quarter of 2022. With the consumer under pressure because of rising inflation in energy and food, discretionary spending has been taking a hit. Etsy's revenue grew 11% year over year anyway, primarily helped by an increase in its take-rate from merchant sales. Last summer, Etsy made two acquisitions: fashion selling site Depop and the "Etsy of Brazil," Elo7. It seems the bet that these two marketplaces would help fuel further growth hasn't paid off so far. Are Etsy's days of fast expansion finished?Etsy said it had 7.4 million active sellers and 93.9 million active buyers across its various marketplaces at the end of June 2022. Of the total, the company said its core Etsy.com marketplace had 5.3 million and 88.1 million active sellers and buyers, respectively. That leaves 2.1 million active sellers and 5.1 million active buyers for the other sites, including the music equipment marketplace Reverb as well as Depop and Elo7. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Etsy Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Etsy Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX verliert letztlich -- DAX schliesst knapp unter der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zum Wochenstart leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex beendet den Handelstag mit marginalen Verlusten. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich in Grün.