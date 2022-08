Is Etsy Stock Still on Track for Monster Growth?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Online marketplace for craft and vintage goods Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) just reported a not-as-bad-as-expected second quarter of 2022. With the consumer under pressure because of rising inflation in energy and food, discretionary spending has been taking a hit. Etsy's revenue grew 11% year over year anyway, primarily helped by an increase in its take-rate from merchant sales. Last summer, Etsy made two acquisitions: fashion selling site Depop and the "Etsy of Brazil," Elo7. It seems the bet that these two marketplaces would help fuel further growth hasn't paid off so far. Are Etsy's days of fast expansion finished?Etsy said it had 7.4 million active sellers and 93.9 million active buyers across its various marketplaces at the end of June 2022. Of the total, the company said its core Etsy.com marketplace had 5.3 million and 88.1 million active sellers and buyers, respectively. That leaves 2.1 million active sellers and 5.1 million active buyers for the other sites, including the music equipment marketplace Reverb as well as Depop and Elo7.