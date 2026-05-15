Evolv Technologies a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CXT2 / ISIN: US30049H1023
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15.05.2026 16:39:02
Is Evolv Technologies Stock a Buy After Lane Generational Initiated a Position Worth $4.8 Million?
According to a recent SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Lane Generational LLC reported a new position in Evolv Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:EVLV), acquiring 790,846 shares in the first quarter of 2026.The estimated transaction value is $4.63 million, based on the average close price from January through March 2026. The quarter-end position value was $4.78 million, reflecting the new holdings.Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. develops scalable platforms designed to improve safety and operational efficiency for large venues and public facilities. The company aims to enhance security and streamline visitor throughput with its AI-powered solutions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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