Is Exact Sciences a Buy?

This year, Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) expects its revenue will total just under $2.1 billion. That means that in just five years, its top line will have grown by an incredible 683%. The company has achieved significant growth over the years as its cancer screening tests have gained popularity. Unfortunately, the company's losses have been soaring during that span.After a tough year in 2022, when its share price plunged more than 30%, has Exact Sciences become cheap enough that it's too good to pass up?Exact Sciences is a cancer diagnostics company whose flagship product, the Cologuard test, is a non-invasive method for screening people for colorectal cancer. The company's tests can be vital tools in helping improve survival rates by detecting cancer in its early stages.