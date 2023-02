Is Exact Sciences or Editas Medicine the Better Growth Stock to Own in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a tumultuous 2022, growth stocks have started to regain their footing in 2023. Small- and mid-cap growth stocks, in particular, have seemingly benefited from a fair amount of bargain hunting during the opening weeks of the new year. Nowhere is this pattern more evident than the beaten-down biopharmaceutical space. Clinical-stage and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks were routed last year over concerns about rising interest rates. The bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF, for instance, lost a staggering 25.8% of its value in 2022. However, this closely watched biotech fund has inched higher by nearly 4% over the first six weeks of 2023.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading