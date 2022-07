Is ExxonMobil a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For years, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) predecessor Esso urged customers to "put a tiger in your tank" in its advertising. How about putting a tiger in your portfolio this summer to boost your income and increase your long-term returns? Here's why North America's largest energy company by market cap looks like a buy.Image source: Getty ImagesWith a dividend yield of just over 4% and an unassailable track record, investors can feel good about ExxonMobil's dividend payout. Many companies that were previously thought of as dividend stalwarts, such as large-cap U.S. companies like General Motors and Walt Disney, as well as oil patch peers like Royal Dutch Shell, have suspended or cut their dividends in recent years. ExxonMobil stands out for paying its dividend for over a century straight. Furthermore, ExxonMobil has increased this dividend for 39 consecutive years, making it a Dividend Aristocrat. Continue reading