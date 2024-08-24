|
25.08.2024 00:59:00
Is ExxonMobil a Millionaire Maker?
ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is among the largest energy companies in the world. Whether it is using the Exxon, Mobil, or Esso nameplate, there's probably an ExxonMobil gas station somewhere near you. But being big and well known isn't enough to make the stock a millionaire maker. Here's what investors need to understand before they buy ExxonMobil.ExxonMobil has a market cap of roughly $500 billion. That's a huge number for any company, and it definitely puts Exxon in the top tier of the energy sector. Notably, the company's business spans across the entire energy sector, including the upstream (oil and natural gas production), midstream (pipelines), and downstream (chemicals and refining) segments.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
