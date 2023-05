Is ExxonMobil on the Road to Becoming an EV Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has a long history of scavenging the earth in search of new energy sources. Its primary focus is on finding new oil and gas deposits to sustain and grow its fossil-fuel output.However, the company recently bought drilling rights to land that might hold another important power source: lithium. The mineral is a key input in making electric-vehicle (EV) batteries. Because of that, it could help drive growth for the oil company as the world transitions to lower-carbon energy sources.According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Exxon bought 120,000 gross acres in southern Arkansas for more than $100 million from exploration company Galvanic Energy. The land sits on top of the Smackover formation, which could contain sizable lithium deposits.