14.05.2023 11:02:00
Is ExxonMobil Stock a Buy?
In the first quarter of 2023, Exxon posted earnings per share of $2.79, up from $1.28 in the same period of 2022. You don't need a calculator to see that it was a more than 100% year-over-year earnings increase. That's pretty impressive.And yet the energy giant's top line actually fell from $90.5 billion in the first quarter of 2022 to $86.6 billion this year. The bottom-line difference was partly related to higher costs in the year-ago period and a one-time charge.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
