Is ExxonMobil to Blame for High Gas Prices?

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has drawn its share of critics over the years. Most recently, President Biden blamed the oil giant for the high prices Americans are paying at the pump these days. The president scolded the oil giant for using its oil profits to enrich investors instead of drilling more oil wells to ease the burden on the American consumer.Exxon took a stand against this criticism. It set the record straight and offered some potential solutions that could help address the financial strain many Americans feel when they pump gas these days.In a recent speech, President Biden blamed Exxon for surging gas prices, a factor fueling inflation's surge to a new 40-year record. The president stated: "We're going to make sure everyone knows Exxon's profits. Exxon made more money than God last year." The president urged the company to use more of its oil profits to boost its production instead of using that money to repurchase shares. Continue reading