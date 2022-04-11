|
11.04.2022 19:48:12
Is Fastly Stock a Buy?
Shares of beaten-down tech company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) have been showing signs of life once again. Granted, there doesn't appear to be anything Fastly is doing itself to cause the short-term bump in stock price, but rather a rumor that Fastly could be acquired by Alphabet's Google. Still down nearly 90% from all-time highs last reached in 2020, is this internet infrastructure stock a buy?It makes sense that an internet titan like Google might be interested in acquiring Fastly. The company is a next-gen content delivery network (CDN) and edge computing technologist, helping its customers manage data and internet content closer to the end user. Since its initial public offering in spring 2019, sales have more than doubled, so clearly Fastly is doing something right as enterprises look for more efficient ways to manage an explosion of activity on the web. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!