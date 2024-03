Is Fastly Stock a Buy?

At first glance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) looks like a company in a prime position to capitalize on artificial intelligence (AI). Content delivery network (CDN) companies like Fastly provide the critical edge computing services needed to help run applications with minimal latency.Unfortunately for Fastly investors, the edge computing stock continues to underperform the indexes and shows no signs of recovering to levels it reached in the 2021 bull market. Does this make Fastly a stock to avoid, or is it on the cusp of reaching its potential as a cloud and AI investment?Given its positives and negatives, investors may struggle to make sense of Fastly stock. Edge computing companies like Fastly operate data centers throughout the world. This means that no matter where one is located, an available server is nearby.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel