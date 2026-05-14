Fastly Aktie
WKN DE: A2PH9T / ISIN: US31188V1008
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14.05.2026 15:46:03
Is Fastly Stock a Buy After Carlson Investments Initiated a Position Worth $3.5 Million?
According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 13, 2026, Carlson Investments initiated a new position in Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY), acquiring 213,025 shares in the first quarter.The estimated value of this transaction is $3.5 million, based on the mean unadjusted close of Fastly stock during the first quarter of 2026. The position was valued at $6.19 million at quarter end, reflecting both the purchase and subsequent price movement.Fastly, Inc. is a technology company specializing in edge cloud infrastructure, enabling low-latency, secure delivery of web and application content globally. The company leverages a programmable platform and advanced security features to support mission-critical workloads for enterprise clients.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Fastly
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Fastly legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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21.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Fastly zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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12.02.26
|Fastly-Aktie explodiert nach Bilanz: Rekordzahlen beflügeln den Kurs (finanzen.at)
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10.02.26
|Ausblick: Fastly stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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27.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Fastly legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)