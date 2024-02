Is Fastly Stock a Buy After Plummeting Last Week?

Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) got hammered on Thursday. The stock fell about 30% as the company's fourth revenue and its first-quarter guidance came in below expectations. With shares down so substantially, is now a good time for investors to consider buying this tech stock, or is the company's decelerating top-line growth and management's soft guidance a red flag that should keep investors on the sidelines?To find out, let's examine a few key takeaways from Fastly 's fourth-quarter update, including management expectations for the first quarter and the full year, and then wrap up by taking a look at the stock's valuation.Fastly reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 15% year over year. This put total revenue for the period at $137.8 million, slightly below analysts' average forecast for fourth-quarter revenue of $139.5 million. But the top-line figure was just ahead of the low end of management's guidance range for the period. Management had forecast fourth-quarter revenue to be between $137 million and $141 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel