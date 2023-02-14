14.02.2023 11:06:00

Is Fastly Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?

Edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) is set to report results for its fourth quarter of 2022 after market close on Wednesday. Heading into the report, at least one analyst thinks shares are a strong buy. Shares of the tech company soared more than 30% at one point on Monday, following an analyst's move to increase his 12-month price target for the stock by more than 50%.Here's a look at why the analyst is bullish on the stock, as well as some thoughts on whether shares may be worth buying before the company's earnings report on Wednesday.Bank of America analyst Tal Liani upgraded his rating on the growth stock from "underperform" to "buy" on Monday morning. Additionally, the analyst increased his 12-month price target on the stock from $10.50 to $16.00.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

