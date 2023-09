Is Federal Realty Investment Trust a Buy?

After a long period of rising interest rates, it looks like the economy might be slowing down. If the U.S. enters a recession, it pays to look at companies that are somewhat defensive and have a long record of performing in difficult economic environments. Federal Realty Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a long history of operations and dividend hikes. Is the stock a buy? Image source: Getty Images.Federal Realty Trust manages and develops retail and mixed-use properties in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S., California, and South Florida. As of June 30, 2022, Federal Realty Trust owned 102 properties with 26 million square feet. The company had approximately 3,300 tenants and 3,100 residential units. Federal Realty 's buildings include retail, office, residential, and hotels. The company was established in 1962 and has a long track record of dividend increases. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel