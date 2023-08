Is Federal Realty Stock a Buy?

There is one thing that separates Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT) from every other real estate investment trust (REIT), and that is the company's dividend consistency. But investors are well aware of how reliable a dividend stock this REIT is and have placed a premium price on the shares. As you get to know the company, you have to decide how important that dividend reliability is to you -- and whether you're willing to pay up for it.Federal Realty is a Dividend King. The REIT has increased its dividend every single year for 55 consecutive years. No other public REIT has a dividend record that impressive. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel