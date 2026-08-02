Ferrari Aktie
WKN DE: A2ACKK / ISIN: NL0011585146
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02.08.2026 06:12:55
Is Ferrari a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?
Expectations were high for the exceptional auto company Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) ahead of its second-quarter results, which were published Thursday morning. It didn’t quite meet those hopes, and the stock was down in price heading into the weekend. It wasn’t down by much, however, which to me shows that investors still think well of it despite the quarterly misses. Let’s pop the hood to see what drove Ferrari during the period, and determine whether its shares are a buy.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Ferrari N.V.
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