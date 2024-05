Is Ferrari Stock a Buy?

The automotive industry is typically not a place you'd look to find winning investment ideas. The industry is capital-intensive, cyclical, and produces low margins. That's not a recipe to make outsized long-term returns.But there's one business in particular that has bucked this trend. I'm talking about Ferrari (NYSE: RACE). In the past five years, shares of this luxury car company have soared 216%, crushing the S&P 500 in spectacular fashion.With the auto stock slightly off its all-time high, is now the time to add Ferrari to your portfolio?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel