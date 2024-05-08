|
08.05.2024 13:45:00
Is Ferrari Stock a Buy?
The automotive industry is typically not a place you'd look to find winning investment ideas. The industry is capital-intensive, cyclical, and produces low margins. That's not a recipe to make outsized long-term returns.But there's one business in particular that has bucked this trend. I'm talking about Ferrari (NYSE: RACE). In the past five years, shares of this luxury car company have soared 216%, crushing the S&P 500 in spectacular fashion.With the auto stock slightly off its all-time high, is now the time to add Ferrari to your portfolio?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ferrari N.V.mehr Nachrichten
|
08.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 liegt zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.24
|Börse Europa in Grün: So steht der Euro STOXX 50 am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.24
|Börse Europa: Euro STOXX 50 notiert zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|Gute Stimmung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels stärker (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|Zuversicht in Europa: So bewegt sich der Euro STOXX 50 am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|Ferrari-Aktie fällt trotz teurer Autos und Sonderausstattungen (dpa-AFX)
|
07.05.24
|Ferrari wächst trotz Absatz-Stagnation (Dow Jones)