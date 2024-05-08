08.05.2024 13:45:00

Is Ferrari Stock a Buy?

The automotive industry is typically not a place you'd look to find winning investment ideas. The industry is capital-intensive, cyclical, and produces low margins. That's not a recipe to make outsized long-term returns.But there's one business in particular that has bucked this trend. I'm talking about Ferrari (NYSE: RACE). In the past five years, shares of this luxury car company have soared 216%, crushing the S&P 500 in spectacular fashion.With the auto stock slightly off its all-time high, is now the time to add Ferrari to your portfolio?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ferrari N.V.mehr Nachrichten