Is Fervo Energy a Buy Before Cape Station Comes Online?

Fervo Energy (NASDAQ: FRVO) has already demonstrated that enhanced geothermal can generate power, but Cape Station is where the commercial thesis is tested. Faster drilling, long-term power deals, and rising AI electricity demand create substantial upside. The question is whether those advantages translate into lower installed costs, reliable output, and financeable returns at commercial scale.

Stock prices used were the market prices of Sept. 1, 2026. The video was published on Sept. 15, 2026.

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