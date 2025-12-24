Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
|
24.12.2025 13:45:00
Is Fidelity Medical Equipment the Ultimate "Forever Fund" for Health Care Investors?
The healthcare sector came under pressure in 2025, as federal spending cuts slashed more than $1 trillion from health programs in the biggest rollback of federal support for healthcare in U.S. history. Tariffs further clouded the outlook for the sector, which could face a 250% tariff on drugs and devices made outside the U.S.Yet despite these historic headwinds, healthcare stocks are still up 13% for the year, as measured by the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLV). The fund, designed to track the performance of healthcare suppliers, medical device makers, and pharmaceutical and biotech stocks, is only modestly trailing the S&P 500's 17% year-to-date rise.What explains the sector's resilience? Health care is sometimes called the forever industry, because nothing, not even Washington, can stop demand for it in a nation where 61 million people are 65 or older, or a world where the number of people aged 60 or older will reach 2.1 billion by 2050.
