Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.04.2023 14:47:00

Is First Republic Bank Stock a Buy?

One of the most important things an investor can do is find a comfortable balance between risk and reward, which will be different for everyone. In the end, this is the big question with regard to First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC), a financial institution that has gotten caught up in the current banking crisis. With the shares down 88% in a month, are investors overreacting, or is the risk still too high here?Without getting too deep into the technicalities, the U.S. has seen a series of bank runs. These are very scary events, as they can quickly become contagious. All it takes is a mere hint of worry, and people will run to pull their money from a bank, often causing a worsening spiral. And that remains true even with government safeguards in place for customers with relatively modest amounts of cash -- i.e., FDIC insurance for amounts of $250,000 or less. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu First Republic Corp of Americamehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu First Republic Corp of Americamehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

First Republic Corp of America 2,75 -1,43% First Republic Corp of America
First Republic Bank 12,20 0,00% First Republic Bank
Republic Holding JSC 2,50 0,00% Republic Holding JSC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen