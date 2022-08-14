|
Is Five9 Stock a Buy Now?
When pandemic-related business closures drove millions of consumers online to make their purchases, many shoppers quickly realized how easy it was to switch brands if they had a bad experience. As a result, businesses around the world quickly realized the critical importance of providing seamless, efficient online customer interactions.For more than a decade, Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) has been instrumental in helping companies address this challenge by improving the way they interact with their customers -- whether it be via phone, email, chat, web, or social media. Founded in 2001, Five9 is a leading global provider and industry pioneer of cloud-based software solutions for contact centers. The company's software is designed to constantly improve the quality of customer interactions while increasing the productivity of contact center agents. Continue reading
