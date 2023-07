Is Foot Locker Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you've been waiting for a cheaper price to buy Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) stock, this could be your chance. The retailer's shares have declined significantly in 2023 even as the wider market became more expensive through mid-July.There are major concerns about the business to go along with that share price drop, though. Foot Locker is seeing sharp sales declines today, and earnings are shrinking even faster thanks to increased discounting in the footwear industry.Let's take a closer look at its 2023 momentum, with an eye toward whether the stock seems like a bargain at these discounted prices.