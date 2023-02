Is Ford the Car Company You Thought It Was?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the best tips for investing in companies is to invest only in businesses you understand. That's why many investors are attracted to the automotive industry, as vehicles have often been a part of our daily lives for decades.Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an iconic automaker, but is it the car company you think it is? Did you know that passenger cars generate less than 3% of Ford's U.S. sales? Did you know its finance arm is more profitable than its international automotive markets combined?Let's peel back the layers of the Detroit automaker for investors to better understand what drives the company.Continue reading