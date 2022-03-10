|
10.03.2022 13:55:00
Is Fortinet Stock a Buy Now?
Fortinet's (NASDAQ: FTNT) stock tumbled 13% on March 7 after the cybersecurity company announced it would suspend its operations in Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine. In a statement, Fortinet's founder and CEO Ken Xie said, "We regret the impact this will have on our employees, partners, and customers who are adversely impacted by the actions of the Russian government."That announcement wasn't surprising since many other American companies have also recently suspended their operations in Russia. So did investors overreact to the news and prematurely flee from Fortinet, which posted a strong top- and bottom-line earnings beat just over a month ago?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fortinet Incmehr Nachrichten
|
10.03.22
|Is Fortinet Stock a Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
02.03.22
|Sicherheitsupdates von Fortinet: Angreifer könnten Admin-Zugänge erraten (Heise)
|
17.02.22
|1 Big Reason You Need to Buy Fortinet for 2022 (MotleyFool)
|
02.02.22
|Ausblick: Fortinet präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)