Is Fortinet Stock a Buy to Start 2024?

Shares of leading cybersecurity pure-play Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) closed out 2023 on a sour note. Management downgraded its prior financial guidance, and left the door open for a significant slowdown in business growth in 2024. Investors were mighty displeased, although it's worth noting that Fortinet stock still managed to rise 20% in 2023 thanks to a year-end rally. Nevertheless, the cybersecurity market is still riding massive demand as cloud computing growth continues unabated. Is it time to buy Fortinet to kick off 2024?Fortinet is a leader in firewalls, physical devices used in network security. Next-gen firewalls (NGFW) have evolved from the devices of yesteryear that kept a simple physical location like an office building on lockdown. Today, NGFWs are used in data centers, wireless networks, and internet infrastructure, and are even virtualized (software-based firewalls that can protect apps and software code). Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel