Is Fortinet Stock a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?

Make no mistake, cybersecurity is a secular growth trend. As computing technology deepens its roots in the global economy, businesses have new opportunities ahead of them -- but they're simultaneously faced with new dangers too. The pandemic accelerated reliance on digital processes, which has in turn boosted demand for cybersecurity.But that hasn't equated to shareholder gains. Take Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), for example. It's the second-largest cybersecurity pure-play stock (as measured by revenue, behind only Palo Alto Networks), and shares are down 30% so far in 2022 as the bear market rages on. Business itself is booming, though. Is this a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity for this long-term growth story? Fortinet's third-quarter revenue increased nearly 33% year over year to $1.15 billion -- driven by a 39% increase in product sales ($469 million) and a 28% increase in services ($681 million). Earnings per share jumped 65% to $0.33, and free cash flow was up 20% to $395 million (for a very healthy free-cash-flow margin of 34%).