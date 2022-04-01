|
01.04.2022 13:00:50
Is Freeport-McMoRan Stock A Buy?
The shares of Freeport-McMoRan have touched the highs of $50 in recent weeks, assisted by skyrocketing prices of copper and gold. The company is the second-largest producer of copper in the world accounting for almost 7% of the total supply. Thus, its revenues and earnings are largely dependent...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"
