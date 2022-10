Is fuboTV Stock Ready to Win a Game It Didn't Want to Play?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market can be a fickle beast. Shares of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) soared two years ago as the live-TV streaming service made moves in late 2020 and early 2021 to cash in on sports gambling. The stock moved higher this week after the service announced it was pulling its chips from the table on that front. Starting lines matter, of course. fuboTV stock hit an all-time high of $62.29 over the holiday season of 2020 as investors got excited about the upside of a sports-centric streaming service integrating fantasy sports and sportsbook features into its platform. Today a share of fuboTV can buy a Happy Meal. There's also more to the stock's initial but ultimately unsustainable pop on Tuesday, as it did issue encouraging preliminary results for the third quarter. Let's draw up some X's and O's to see how the market's playbook interpreted the fuboTV news.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading