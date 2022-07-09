|
09.07.2022 13:25:00
Is GameStop a Buy?
Share prices of video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) surged 15% on July 7 after management announced a 4-for-1 stock split of the company's Class A common stock.In simpler words, GameStop shareholders of record on July 18 will receive three additional shares for each share of the company that they own following the close of trading on July 21. GameStop stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on July 22.This makes GameStop the latest company to join the stock-split bandwagon. It is also worth noting that the shares have received a nice boost thanks to this move after underperforming the broader market for most of the year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
