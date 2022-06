Is GameStop a Buy After Earnings?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is arguably the face of the meme stock craze that started more than a year ago. The stock has fallen well off of its highs but remains up more than 500% since the start of 2021.The company recently reported its first-quarter earnings, and investors want to know whether this is a turnaround story or a company dying a slow death. While results showed the business could be around for a while, investors should think before running to buy the stock.GameStop's balance sheet offered the most significant investor takeaways from the company's earnings. Management smartly raised a lot of cash when the stock's historic short squeeze sent shares soaring from single digits to almost $350 per share.