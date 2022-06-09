|
09.06.2022 13:00:00
Is GameStop a Buy After Earnings?
Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is arguably the face of the meme stock craze that started more than a year ago. The stock has fallen well off of its highs but remains up more than 500% since the start of 2021.The company recently reported its first-quarter earnings, and investors want to know whether this is a turnaround story or a company dying a slow death. While results showed the business could be around for a while, investors should think before running to buy the stock.GameStop's balance sheet offered the most significant investor takeaways from the company's earnings. Management smartly raised a lot of cash when the stock's historic short squeeze sent shares soaring from single digits to almost $350 per share.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!