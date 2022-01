Is GameStop Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) had quite a year in 2021. The company experienced some unique market action and applied an industrial-strength broom to its leadership team.Is this new version of GameStop poised to beat the market in 2022 and beyond? Let's have a look.The stock became the flagship of a meme-stock boom that revealed flaws in the stock market's trading system. The company took advantage of skyrocketing stock prices to bolster its balance sheet through a couple of stock offerings, raising $1.7 billion of sorely needed cash.Continue reading