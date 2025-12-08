GameStop Aktie
WKN: A0HGDX / ISIN: US36467W1099
|
08.12.2025 17:45:00
Is GameStop Stock Finally Turning the Corner?
One of the more interesting stocks reporting fresh financial results this week is GameStop (NYSE: GME). The video game retailer and OG of meme stocks will step up with its fiscal third-quarter report after the market close on Tuesday.GameStop has struggled with growth in recent years. Net sales declined for six of the last seven fiscal years. Even the one year of positive top-line growth -- fiscal 2021 -- followed the pandemic-hobbled fiscal 2020. Fiscal 2021's net sales were still 7% below where GameStop landed two years ago.The downticks add up over time. GameStop's net sales are a brutal 59% below their peak in 2015. Will the upticks add up over time now? The chain came through with a 22% year-over-year jump for its fiscal second quarter, ended Aug. 2. Analysts see double-digit gains in net sales through the second half of this year. Profitability is growing even faster. Is the video game stocks bellwether ready to be appreciated by more than just its cult base of investors? Let's take a closer look at GameStop in a week in which the retailer has a lot to prove to start winning again.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
