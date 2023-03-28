|
28.03.2023 16:00:50
Is Gaming Really Netflix's Next Frontier?
Streaming pioneer Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) successfully brought movies and television to its streaming platform, which has grown to serve a massive worldwide audience of 230 million paying subscribers.Netflix also recently launched over 50 mobile games, its first effort to enter into a massive gaming industry that is ripe with opportunity. Will gaming become a core pillar of the company's long-term growth?Answering that requires understanding some challenges facing Netflix that are unique to gaming. Here is how the company's gaming efforts could impact investors now and over the coming years.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
