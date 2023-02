Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the hottest stocks in healthcare in 2023 is also one of the newest. Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) have soared more than 20% year to date. The business was officially spun off from its parent, General Electric , on Jan. 4, 2023.GE HealthCare calls itself "a leading global precision care innovator" -- a vague description that encompasses a lot. But perhaps the most intriguing arena in which the company is staking its claim is artificial intelligence (AI). Is GE HealthCare a no-brainer AI stock to buy right now?Several companies probably come to mind when you think about AI stocks. I suspect GE HealthCare isn't one of them. However, there's more AI to GE's new spin-off than meets the eye.Continue reading